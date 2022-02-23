Difference between revisions of "Mukototsi Lovemore Zvarimwa"
In July 2018, Mukototsi Lovemore Zvarimwa was elected to Ward 13 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 694 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 13 Bindura RDC with 694 votes, beating Israel Madyira, independent, with 286 votes and Samuel Chitanda of MDC Alliance with 232 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022