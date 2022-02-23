In July 2018, Mukototsi Lovemore Zvarimwa was elected to Ward 13 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 694 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Bindura RDC with 694 votes, beating Israel Madyira, independent, with 286 votes and Samuel Chitanda of MDC Alliance with 232 votes. [1]

