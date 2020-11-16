Difference between revisions of "Mukudzei Zambuko Chigumbura"

In July 2018, Mukudzei Zambuko Chigumbura was elected to Ward 8 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1323 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Chinhoyi Municipality with 1232 votes, beating Clever Kahute of Zanu-PF with 804 votes, Nyasha Blessing S Mutodi, independent with 106 votes and Gabriel Gift Murodza of PRC with 19 votes. [1]

Events

