Difference between revisions of "Mukudzeishe Madzivire"

Mukudzeishe attained 10 As at Ordinary level Cambridge examinations in 2020. As a result he enrolled for form five at CBC and chose to do Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and English at Advanced level. At O level, he wrote Business Studies, Accounting, Geography, History, Literature in English, Computer Science, English, Mathematics, Biology and Physical Science.<ref name="SN">Judith Phiri, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/child-president-scores10-as-at-o-level/ Child president scores 10 As at O’ level], ''Sunday News''. Published: January 24, 2021, Retrieved: April 26, 2021</ref>

Mukudzeishe Madzivire is also a pianist, poet, novelist, and orator born and bred in [[Bulawayo]]. He was awarded a scholarship to study at the [[Zimbabwe Music Academy]] by the [[British Council]] where he studied how to play the piano and the trumpet. In 2019, he was voted the overall best speaker at the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST) British Parliamentary Debate Championships. He has penned two books one which has a foreword by the then Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, [[Paul Mavima]].<ref name="B24">Mandla Ndlovu, [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-interviews-byo-179904.html], ''Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 24 February, 2020, Accessed: 20 April, 2020''</ref>

Mukudzeishe Madzivire is a Zimbabwean who is the current Zimbabwe Child President. He is a pupil at Bulawayo's Christian Brothers College (CBC).

Background

Mukudzeishe Madzivire is a Bulawayo born boy who is the current Zimbabwe Child President. He is a pupil at Christian Brothers College in Bulawayo. The Child President concept in Zimbabwe is one of the major grooming grounds to produce future leaders who occupy positions of influence. Perhaps the most known former child President is Pastor Evan Mawarire who unleashed a wave of patriotic protests through his #ThisFlag movement.

Artistic Career

O Level Results

