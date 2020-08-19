Difference between revisions of "Mukudzeyi Mukombe Jr"

Mukudzeyi Mukombe Junior is Jah Prayzah's son. Mukudzeyi became popular in June 2019 after he featured on his father Jah Prayzah's song Dangerous. Mukudzeyi was also spotted on another video a few years ago in a video celebrating 1 Million views for his father's hit Watora Mari featuring Tanzania's sensation Diamond Platinumz.

Born to Jah Prayzah Mukudzeyi Jr is still in Primary school. He has been in many short video clips with his father and his father has said the young lad is interested in music. Speaking to H Metro in 2016 Jah Prayzah had this to say about his son.

Junior is just starting school and I wouldn't want him to lose concentration, at the same time I don't want to suppress his talent.

However, let me clarify the issue on the ground, he is young and he needs to go to school. I will be teaching him some of the basics in music because he loves music.

Most of the time I do practices or other music-related errands, he will be at school and there is no way I am going to take him out of school for music. But whenever we get the chance, I show him the way

Music Career

Mukudzeyi Junior who has been showing interest in his father’s trade is set to release his debut single on 19 August 2020. Mukudzeyi Junior, a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic, had been accompanying his father to some of his shows where he would showcase his singing talent, much to the amusement of show goers. Also, he has been featuring on some of his father’s music videos of late with many encouraging Jah Prayzah to nurture his son while he is still young.

It seems Jah Prayzah has taken that advice as he yesterday shared news that Mukudzeyi Junior is ready to share his first song with people. “Mukudzeyi Junior in the studio creating magic. I am proud of you son. I can’t wait for the world to hear your talent and voice,” wrote Jah Prayzah as he shared an image of his son in his studio in Harare. He said the song was produced by talented Victor Stot whom he thanked for assisting his son. The song will be released on Nash TV’s Facebook page.[1]





Video Gallery