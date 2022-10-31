Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mukuvisi Woodlands"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 75: Line 75:
 
'''The Mukuvisi Woodlands''' are one of Zimbabwe's national treasures. It provides one of the few remaining large green spaces open to the public in [[Harare]]. Over 18 000 school children visit each year.
 
'''The Mukuvisi Woodlands''' are one of Zimbabwe's national treasures. It provides one of the few remaining large green spaces open to the public in [[Harare]]. Over 18 000 school children visit each year.
  
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Scenic Sites]]. <br/>
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
 
First proposed as a protected green-belt area in '''1910''', those championing the idea of these Woodlands fought an uphill battle against suburban development in the area right through to '''1979''', when the Mukuvisi Woodlands Association was created, and in '''1980''', an official lease agreement was signed between this Association and Harare Municipality.
 
First proposed as a protected green-belt area in '''1910''', those championing the idea of these Woodlands fought an uphill battle against suburban development in the area right through to '''1979''', when the Mukuvisi Woodlands Association was created, and in '''1980''', an official lease agreement was signed between this Association and Harare Municipality.
  
Mukuvusi was also an electoral coonstituency. <br/>
+
==Electoral Constituency==
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Mukuvusi returned to [[Parliament]]" <br/>
+
'''Mukuvusi''' was also an electoral constituency. <br/>
 +
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Mukuvusi''' returned to [[Parliament]]" <br/>
 
* [[Amos Midzi|Amos Bernard Muvengwa Midzi]] of Zanu PF - 41 200 votes.
 
* [[Amos Midzi|Amos Bernard Muvengwa Midzi]] of Zanu PF - 41 200 votes.
 
* [[David Charles Zvinaiye Mukome]] of UANC - 3 587 votes.
 
* [[David Charles Zvinaiye Mukome]] of UANC - 3 587 votes.
Line 87: Line 89:
  
 
==Objectives of the Mukuvisi Woodlands Association==
 
==Objectives of the Mukuvisi Woodlands Association==
*To conserve and utilize the Mukuvisi Woodlands
+
*To conserve and utilize the '''Mukuvisi Woodlands'''
 
*To provide and develop facilities for education in the principles and practice of nature conservation, environmental studies and research;
 
*To provide and develop facilities for education in the principles and practice of nature conservation, environmental studies and research;
 
*To encourage the public to appreciate the natural environment
 
*To encourage the public to appreciate the natural environment
  
 
==Conservation Education==
 
==Conservation Education==
 +
'''Mukuvisi Woodlands''' has succeeded very well in all of these, and continues to succeed, particularly in the area of Conservation Education. The flagship Eco-Schools Programme is helping to create a new generation of environmentally aware and dedicated children, who understand today's burning conservation challenges and issues. We offer regular Bush Camps for children and hold many other educational events. We have a full-time Education Officer, plus several university students on attachment doing research and teaching on an on-going basis.
  
Mukuvisi Woodlands has succeeded very well in all of these, and continues to succeed, particularly in the area of Conservation Education. Our flagship Eco-Schools Programme is helping to create a new generation of environmentally aware and dedicated children, who understand today's burning conservation challenges and issues. We offer regular Bush Camps for children and hold many other educational events. We have a full-time Education Officer, plus several university students on attachment doing research and teaching on an on-going basis.
 
  
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]] [[Zimbabwe Scenic Sites]]
+
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 +
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 +
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]

Latest revision as of 19:54, 31 October 2022

Mukuvisi Woodlands

The Mukuvisi Woodlands are one of Zimbabwe's national treasures. It provides one of the few remaining large green spaces open to the public in Harare. Over 18 000 school children visit each year.

See Zimbabwe Scenic Sites.

History

First proposed as a protected green-belt area in 1910, those championing the idea of these Woodlands fought an uphill battle against suburban development in the area right through to 1979, when the Mukuvisi Woodlands Association was created, and in 1980, an official lease agreement was signed between this Association and Harare Municipality.

Electoral Constituency

Mukuvusi was also an electoral constituency.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mukuvusi returned to Parliament"

Objectives of the Mukuvisi Woodlands Association

  • To conserve and utilize the Mukuvisi Woodlands
  • To provide and develop facilities for education in the principles and practice of nature conservation, environmental studies and research;
  • To encourage the public to appreciate the natural environment

Conservation Education

Mukuvisi Woodlands has succeeded very well in all of these, and continues to succeed, particularly in the area of Conservation Education. The flagship Eco-Schools Programme is helping to create a new generation of environmentally aware and dedicated children, who understand today's burning conservation challenges and issues. We offer regular Bush Camps for children and hold many other educational events. We have a full-time Education Officer, plus several university students on attachment doing research and teaching on an on-going basis.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mukuvisi_Woodlands&oldid=121084"