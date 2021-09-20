|description= Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe is a Zambian lawyer and politician. In September 2021, Haimbe was appointed Justice Minister by Hakainde Hichilema.



Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe is a Zambian lawyer and politician. In September 2021, Haimbe was appointed Justice Minister by Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Haimbe was born to Dilys Nama Njolomba and the late Livingstone Central member of parliament Brigadier General Enos Mulambo Haimbe, who served in Parliament for two terms, having been elected in 1983 and later in 1988.[1]

Age

Mulambo Haimbe was born on 12 May 1976.[2]

Children

Mulambo Haimbe has four children; three boys and one girl.[3]

Education

He did his primary school in Lusaka Central, from 1982 to 1988. From 1989 to 1993, Mulambo Haimbe was at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School.[1]Haimbe graduated with a Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB) from the University of Zambia.[2] He holds a Master of Laws in Construction Law and Arbitration from Robert Gordon University.[4]

Career

Law

Haimbe was admitted to practice law as an advocate of the High Court for Zambia in June 2001 and gained the right of audience before the Supreme Court of Zambia in June 2004.

He worked as counsel for Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC and Barclays Bank Zambia PLC, before returning to private practice in April 2011 as a partner in the firm Malambo and Company. In January 2012, Mulambo Haimbe took up the role of Managing Partner of the firm with the key objective of enhancing its corporate and commercial practice areas. He handed over the reins as Managing Partner in 2016 in order to pave way for a political career.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Arbitrators (CIArb) and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators both of the UK. A proponent of ADR, Mulambo also served as Honorary Secretary of the Zambia Branch for the CIArb until April 2014 when he retired, having served three years. In 2011, Mulambo participated in the International Lawyers for Africa (ILFA) programme where he was bestowed with the award of ILFA Ambassador for 2011. Mulambo Haimbe was a Commissioner on the Small Claims Court for Zambia and is, additionally, a member of the approved faculty of the CIArb.[3]

Politics

In 2016, Haimbe stood for adoption and did well in the primaries but the party adopted Charlotte Scott.[1]

Mulambo Haimbe was elected Lusaka Central Member of Parliament in the 2021 elections beating immediate past MP, Margaret Mwanakatwe, who was a PF candidate, by over 8,000 votes.[5]

Mulambo Haimbe Foundation

He established the not-for-profit foundation Mulambo Haimbe Foundation in 2019. The Mulambo Haimbe Foundation hosts a memorial football competition named the Enos Mulambo Haimbe tournament in Bauleni, a ward housed on the eastern end of the Lusaka Central Constituency. Charity works and donations are also part of the foundation's scope of work.[1]