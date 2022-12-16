In '''July 2020''', '''Munacho Mutezo''' was listed, in the BSR of ''' 18 July 2020 ''' , as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

In '''July 2020''', '''Munacho Mutezo''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Munacho Mutezo (Ferncarry Farm) owes US$335,181.00 to the State from the equipment from the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] through its financial subsidiary FISCORP when it launched the Farm Mechanisation Programme.<ref name="bigsr">Alex Magaisa, [https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July, 2020, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>

Munacho Mutezo (Ferncarry Farm) owes US$335,181.00 to the State from the equipment from the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] through its financial subsidiary FISCORP when it launched the Farm Mechanisation Programme.<ref name="bigsr">Alex Magaisa, [https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July, 2020, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>

In '''March 2018''', '''Mutezo''' together with former Ministers, [[Samuel Undenge]], [[Elton Mangoma]], [[Dzikamai Mavhaire]] were investigated for alleged involvement in [[Wicknell Chivayo]]s Gwanda Solar Project tender award. Chivayo’s Intratek was reportedly paid $5,6 million without a bank guarantee in a $200 million Gwanda Solar Project. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/13/former-ministers-being-investigated-over-chivayo-deals/ Former Ministers Being Investigated Over Chivayo Deals], ''PindulaNews, Published: 13 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chimanimani]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

He qualified as an engineer from University of Glasgow , Scotland in '' '1981' '' .

In March 2018, Mutezo together with former Ministers, [[Samuel Undenge]] , [[Elton Mangoma]], [[Dzikamai Mavhaire]] were investigated for alleged involvement in [[Wicknell Chivayo]]s Gwanda Solar Project tender award. Chivayo’s Intratek was reportedly paid $5,6 million without a bank guarantee in a $200 million Gwanda Solar Project. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/13/former-ministers-being-investigated-over-chivayo-deals/ Former Ministers Being Investigated Over Chivayo Deals], '' PindulaNews, Published: 13 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018 '' </ref>

He was born on 14 February 1954 in [[Chimanimani]], [[Zimbabwe]] . He qualified as an engineer from University of Glasgow, Scotland in 1981 .

Mutezo is the former Minister of [[ State Water Resources and Infrastructural Development ]] for Zimbabwe. He is also a former member of the [[Zanu PF]] [[Politburo]].

Mutezo is the former Minister of State Water Resources and Infrastructural Development for Zimbabwe. He is also a former member of the [[Zanu - PF]] [[Politburo]].

'''Munacho Mutezo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zimbabwe People First]] political party. He is a former Zanu PF member, having been expelled from the party in ''' August 2016 ''' after he joined the new ZPF party. <ref name="th">tendai Mugabe, [http://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-expels-9/ Zanu-PF expels 9 • ZNLWVA top four dismissed • Ex-minister Mutezo not spared], ''The Herald, Published:4 August 2016 , Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016''</ref> He lost his Chimanimani West MP seat as the result of the expulsion from Zanu-PF.

'''Munacho Mutezo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zimbabwe People First]] political party. He is a former Zanu - PF member, having been expelled from the party in August 2016 after he joined the new ZPF party.<ref name="th">tendai Mugabe, [http://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-expels-9/ Zanu-PF expels 9 • ZNLWVA top four dismissed • Ex-minister Mutezo not spared], ''The Herald, Published:4 August 2016 , Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016''</ref> He lost his Chimanimani West MP seat as the result of the expulsion from Zanu-PF.

Munacho Mutezo is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zimbabwe People First political party. He is a former Zanu PF member, having been expelled from the party in August 2016 after he joined the new ZPF party. [1] He lost his Chimanimani West MP seat as the result of the expulsion from Zanu-PF.

Mutezo is the former Minister of State Water Resources and Infrastructural Development for Zimbabwe. He is also a former member of the Zanu PF Politburo.

Personal Details

Born: 14 February 1954 in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe.

School / Education

He qualified as an engineer from University of Glasgow, Scotland in 1981.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani West returned to Parliament:

Munacho Mutezo of Zanu PF with 9 997 votes or 56.22 percent,

of Zanu PF with 9 997 votes or 56.22 percent, Lynette Karenyi of MDC–T with 7 019 votes or 39.47 percent,

Guide Dube of MDC–N with 598 votes or 3.36 percent,

1 others with 167 votes or 0.94 percent.

Total 17 781 votes

Events

Gwanda Solar Tender Allegations

In March 2018, Mutezo together with former Ministers, Samuel Undenge, Elton Mangoma, Dzikamai Mavhaire were investigated for alleged involvement in Wicknell Chivayos Gwanda Solar Project tender award. Chivayo’s Intratek was reportedly paid $5,6 million without a bank guarantee in a $200 million Gwanda Solar Project. [2]

Farm Mechanisation debt

Munacho Mutezo (Ferncarry Farm) owes US$335,181.00 to the State from the equipment from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through its financial subsidiary FISCORP when it launched the Farm Mechanisation Programme.[3]

In July 2020, Munacho Mutezo was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Munacho Mutezo is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. He and his Ferncarry Farm owes US$335,181.00. [4]