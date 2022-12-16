Difference between revisions of "Munacho Mutezo"
* 1 others with 167 votes or 0.94 percent.
'''Total''' '''17 781 votes'''
==Events==
[[Category:Former Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:ZimPF Politicians]]
|Engineer
Munacho Mutezo
|Born
|Munacho T.A. Mutezo
Chimanimani, Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|University of Glasgow, Scotland
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Energy and Power Development
|Political party
|Zimbabwe People First
|Spouse(s)
|Loveness Mutezo
Munacho Mutezo is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zimbabwe People First political party. He is a former Zanu PF member, having been expelled from the party in August 2016 after he joined the new ZPF party. [1] He lost his Chimanimani West MP seat as the result of the expulsion from Zanu-PF.
Mutezo is the former Minister of State Water Resources and Infrastructural Development for Zimbabwe. He is also a former member of the Zanu PF Politburo.
Personal Details
Born: 14 February 1954 in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe.
School / Education
He qualified as an engineer from University of Glasgow, Scotland in 1981.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani West returned to Parliament:
- Munacho Mutezo of Zanu PF with 9 997 votes or 56.22 percent,
- Lynette Karenyi of MDC–T with 7 019 votes or 39.47 percent,
- Guide Dube of MDC–N with 598 votes or 3.36 percent,
- 1 others with 167 votes or 0.94 percent.
Total 17 781 votes
He was appointed head of the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.
Events
Gwanda Solar Tender Allegations
In March 2018, Mutezo together with former Ministers, Samuel Undenge, Elton Mangoma, Dzikamai Mavhaire were investigated for alleged involvement in Wicknell Chivayos Gwanda Solar Project tender award. Chivayo’s Intratek was reportedly paid $5,6 million without a bank guarantee in a $200 million Gwanda Solar Project. [2]
Farm Mechanisation debt
Munacho Mutezo (Ferncarry Farm) owes US$335,181.00 to the State from the equipment from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through its financial subsidiary FISCORP when it launched the Farm Mechanisation Programme.[3]
In July 2020, Munacho Mutezo was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Munacho Mutezo is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. He and his Ferncarry Farm owes US$335,181.00. [4]
References
- ↑ tendai Mugabe, Zanu-PF expels 9 • ZNLWVA top four dismissed • Ex-minister Mutezo not spared, The Herald, Published:4 August 2016 , Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
- ↑ Former Ministers Being Investigated Over Chivayo Deals, PindulaNews, Published: 13 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018
- ↑ Alex Magaisa, [1], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July, 2020, Accessed: 19 July, 2020
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020