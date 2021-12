Mutevedzi's promotion came soon after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made recommendations to the President following public interviews held in August 2021.<ref name="ND">DESMOND CHINGARANDE, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/09/mutevedzi-elevated-to-high-court-bench/ Mutevedzi elevated to High Court bench], ''NewsDay'', Published: September 28, 2021, Retrieved: December 16, 2021</ref>

On 27 September 2021, Munamato Mutevedzi was promoted by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to the [[High Court]] bench together with [[Rogers Manyangadze Foroma]], [[Chipo Annie-Lucy Mungwari]], [[Elijah Makomo]], [[Never Katiyo]], [[Joseph Chilimbe]], [[Bongani Ndlovu]], [[Samuel Deme]] and [[Catherine Kate Bachi-Muzawazi]].

'''Munamato Mutevedzi''' is the current Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate after being appointed to the post by the [[Judicial Service Commission]] on 27 March 2020. He replaced [[Mishrod Guvamombe]] who resigned in December 2019.<ref name="herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mutevedzi-appointed-chief-magistrate/], ''The Herald, Published: 28 March, 2020, Accessed: 23 June, 2020''</ref>

'''Munamato Mutevedzi''' is the current Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate after being appointed to the post by the [[Judicial Service Commission]] on 27 March 2020. He replaced [[Mishrod Guvamombe]] who resigned in December 2019.<ref name="herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mutevedzi-appointed-chief-magistrate/], ''The Herald, Published: 28 March, 2020, Accessed: 23 June, 2020''</ref>

Munamato Mutevedzi is the current Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate after being appointed to the post by the Judicial Service Commission on 27 March 2020. He replaced Mishrod Guvamombe who resigned in December 2019.[1]

Career

On 27 September 2021, Munamato Mutevedzi was promoted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court bench together with Rogers Manyangadze Foroma, Chipo Annie-Lucy Mungwari, Elijah Makomo, Never Katiyo, Joseph Chilimbe, Bongani Ndlovu, Samuel Deme and Catherine Kate Bachi-Muzawazi.

Mutevedzi's promotion came soon after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made recommendations to the President following public interviews held in August 2021.[2]