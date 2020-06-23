Difference between revisions of "Munamato Mutevedzi"
Munamato Mutevedzi is the current Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate after being appointed to the post by the Judicial Service Commission on 27 March 2020. He replaced Mishrod Guvamombe who resigned in December 2019.[1]