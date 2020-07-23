Difference between revisions of "Munamato Mutevedzi"

−

'''Munamato Mutevedzi''' is the current Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate after being appointed to the post by the [[Judicial Service Commission]] on 27 March 2020. He replaced Mishrod Guvamombe who resigned in December 2019.<ref name="herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mutevedzi-appointed-chief-magistrate/], ''The Herald, Published: 28 March, 2020, Accessed: 23 June, 2020''</ref>

