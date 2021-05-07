Pindula

Munashe Chirisa is a Zimbabwean comedian, actor, dancer, Radio and TV presenter based in the United Kingdom.

Background

Munashe moved from Zimbabwe to the UK at the age of 17.[1]

References

  1. UK based Zim comedian Munashe Chirisa scores BIG with lead role in Amazon Prime advert, Nehanda Radio, Published: June 4, 2019, Retrieved: May 7, 2021
