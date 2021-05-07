Difference between revisions of "Munashe Chirisa"
Latest revision as of 15:00, 7 May 2021
Munashe Chirisa is a Zimbabwean comedian, actor, dancer, Radio and TV presenter based in the United Kingdom.
Background
Munashe moved from Zimbabwe to the UK at the age of 17.[1]
References
- ↑ UK based Zim comedian Munashe Chirisa scores BIG with lead role in Amazon Prime advert, Nehanda Radio, Published: June 4, 2019, Retrieved: May 7, 2021