Professor Munashe Furusa was a Zimbabwean academic and the fourth Vice-Chancellor of Africa University.
Education
Furusa held a PhD in African Literature and Critical Theory, a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts Honours in English, all from the University of Zimbabwe, as well as a Diploma in Education from Bondolfi Teachers College.[1]
Career
He joined Africa University in July 2014 as its fourth Vice-Chancellor.[1]
Death
Furusa died on 13 January 2021 after a short illness. His family could not disclose the cause of his death. He was buried in Shurugwi on 14 January 2021.[1]
