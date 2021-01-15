Pindula

Munashe Furusa

Professor Munashe Furusa was a Zimbabwean academic and the fourth Vice-Chancellor of Africa University.

Education

Furusa held a PhD in African Literature and Critical Theory, a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts Honours in English, all from the University of Zimbabwe, as well as a Diploma in Education from Bondolfi Teachers College.[1]

Career

He joined Africa University in July 2014 as its fourth Vice-Chancellor.[1]

Death

Furusa died on 13 January 2021 after a short illness. His family could not disclose the cause of his death. He was buried in Shurugwi on 14 January 2021.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Africa University’s VC Furusa laid to rest, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021
