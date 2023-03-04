Difference between revisions of "Munashe Garananga"
Munashe Garananga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.
Background
Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.