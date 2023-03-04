Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Munashe Garananga"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Munashe Garananga''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol. == Background == Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in H...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 11:04, 4 March 2023

Munashe Garananga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

Background

Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Further Reading

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Munashe_Garananga&oldid=123413"