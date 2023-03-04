Difference between revisions of "Munashe Garananga"
(Created page with "'''Munashe Garananga''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol. == Background == Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in H...")
== Education ==
== Career ==
== Further Reading ==
Munashe Garananga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.
Background
Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Education
Munashe did his secondary education at Prince Edward Boys High in Harare.
Career
Garananga is a former Ubuntu Cape Town Academy player. He joined the Belarusian premier league side, Dynamo Brest in February 2022.[1]
In January 2023, Garananga left Dynamo Brest to join the Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol.
He made his debut for Sheriff in the Europa Conference League playoffs stage against Serbian side FK Partizan in February 2023.[2]
Further Reading
- ↑ Munashe Garananga Makes Instant Impact For Dynamo Brest, SOCA263, Published: 11 February 2022, Retrieved: 04 March 2023
- ↑ Munashe Garananga will travel to France in Europa Conference R16, Soccer24, Published: 24 February 2023, Retrieved: 04 March 2023