Munashe did his secondary education at Prince Edward Boys High in Harare .

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

Munashe Garananga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

Background

Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

Munashe did his secondary education at Prince Edward Boys High in Harare.

Career

Garananga is a former Ubuntu Cape Town Academy player. He joined the Belarusian premier league side, Dynamo Brest in February 2022.[1]

In January 2023, Garananga left Dynamo Brest to join the Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol.

He made his debut for Sheriff in the Europa Conference League playoffs stage against Serbian side FK Partizan in February 2023.[2]