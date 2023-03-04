'''Munashe Garananga''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

'''Munashe Garananga''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| death_date = <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->

| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Munashe Garananga <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Munashe Garananga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

Background

Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

Munashe did his secondary education at Prince Edward Boys High in Harare.

Career

Garananga is a former Ubuntu Cape Town Academy player. He joined the Belarusian premier league side, Dynamo Brest in February 2022.[1]

In January 2023, Garananga left Dynamo Brest to join the Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol.

He made his debut for Sheriff in the Europa Conference League playoffs stage against Serbian side FK Partizan in February 2023.[2]