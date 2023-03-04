Pindula

Munashe Garananga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.
 
'''Munashe Garananga''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.
  

Latest revision as of 11:36, 4 March 2023

Munashe Garananga
Munashe Garananga.jpeg
Born (2001-01-18) January 18, 2001 (age 22)
Harare
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
OccupationFootballer
OrganisationFotbal Club Sheriff Tiraspol

Munashe Garananga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-back for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

Background

Garananga was born on 18 January 2001 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

Munashe did his secondary education at Prince Edward Boys High in Harare.

Career

Garananga is a former Ubuntu Cape Town Academy player. He joined the Belarusian premier league side, Dynamo Brest in February 2022.[1]

In January 2023, Garananga left Dynamo Brest to join the Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol.

He made his debut for Sheriff in the Europa Conference League playoffs stage against Serbian side FK Partizan in February 2023.[2]

Further Reading

  1. Munashe Garananga Makes Instant Impact For Dynamo Brest, SOCA263, Published: 11 February 2022, Retrieved: 04 March 2023
  2. Munashe Garananga will travel to France in Europa Conference R16, Soccer24, Published: 24 February 2023, Retrieved: 04 March 2023
