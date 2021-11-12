|description= Munashe "Tetso" Pini is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Chicken Inn Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

At the time he played for Total Football Academy in 2019, Pini was doing form three at [[Mufakose 2 High School]].<ref name="ap">[https://www.africa-press.net/zimbabwe/all-news/teenage-striker-munashe-pini-lights-up-zifa-division-two-league Teenage striker Munashe Pini lights up ZIFA Division Two League], ''africa-press.net'', Published: August 21, 2019, Retrieved: November 12, 2021</ref>

'''Munashe "Tetso" Pini''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a forward for [[Chicken Inn Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

Education

At the time he played for Total Football Academy in 2019, Pini was doing form three at Mufakose 2 High School.[1]

Career

At the age of 10, Pini joined CAPS United juniors, where he would go on to win his first individual accolades.

At CAPS United Munashe Pini won his first medals at the age of 12 when he played an Under 14 tournament, Pini was named the youngest player of the tournament and was the top goal scorer of the tournament. He also got a winners' medal. After that Pini played in another tournament in Mbare for CAPS United's under 15 they won that tournament and he was again named the top goalscorer.

When CAPS United disbanded its junior football structures, Pini immediately joined Total Football Academy, which was then competing in the Harare Province Junior Football League.

In 2016, Munashe Pini was selected into the Zim Select Team at the Cocacola U16 National Finals held in Gwanda. Pini was also the top goal-scorer with six goals at the National Youth Games staged in Gweru.

In 2020, Pini was named captain of Zimbabwe's Under 20 COSAFA Under-20 Championships team. Munashe Pini joined Chicken Inn in 2020 after an impressive campaign Total Football Academy in their maiden season in ZIFA Harare Province Division 2B.

Prior to playing in the ZIFA Harare Province Division 2B, Pini was the top scorer in the Harare Province Junior Football League in 2018 with 14 goals. He also qualified to play in the Under-16 age group where he scored a further seven goals but the coaching staff at Total Football Academy used him mainly in Under-18s.[2][1][3]