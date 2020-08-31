Difference between revisions of "Munashe Pwanyai"

In July 2018, Munashe Pwanyai was elected to Ward 16 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1664 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chivi RDC with 1664 votes, beating Albert Chikiwa of MDC-Alliance with 678 votes, Bonoface Madzingo of PRC with 62 votes and Mazhindu Mazhindu of ZIPP with 45 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]