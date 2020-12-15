Difference between revisions of "Munya Chawawa"
|Munya Chawawa
|Born
|Munyaradzi Chawawa
December 29, 1993
|Occupation
|Comedian and Satirist
|Known for
|Producing comedy sketches
Munya Chawawa is a Zimbabwean born British comedian and satirist. He is known for portraying a number of characters including the posh drill rapper Unknown P.
Background
Munya Chawawa was born on 29 December, 1993.[1] He grew up in Zimbabwe before moving to a small village in Norfolk, United Kingdom.[2]
Education
He holds a BSc Psychology from Sheffield University. Whilst at Sheffield he worked at Forge Radio and was a presenter for Forge TV which are the student radio and television stations of the University of Sheffield. With the help of the university, he presented on the red carpet at the BRITs 2014, became a music presenter for PopShack TV and 4Music. [3]
Career
Munya shot to fame after filming his entire graduation day from his point of view, using Google Glass. He has worked with 4Music, Reprezent Radio and Buzzfeed.[3]
Unknown P, the parody rapper which he created signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records.[4]
