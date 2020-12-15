|description= Munya Chawawa is a Zimbabwean born British comedian and satirist known for his characters Unknown P, Johnny Oliver etc

In November 2020, he was announced as the host of the Edinburgh TV Awards which were held on November 18 that year.<ref name="TV"> [https://www.thetvfestival.com/whats-on/news/munya-chawawa-host-new-look-edinburgh-tv-awards-2020/ MUNYA CHAWAWA TO HOST NEW-LOOK EDINBURGH TV AWARDS FOR 2020], ''Edinburgh TV Awards'', Published: November 3 , 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

He created the character of racist newsreader Barty Crease after attending a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and seeing the media characterise it as violent.<ref name="Guardian"> Chanté Joseph, [https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/dec/08/munya-chawawa-instagrams-finest-satirist-unknown-p 'It's been a battle to express my personality': Munya Chawawa, Instagram's finest satirist] ''The Guardian'', Published: December 7 , 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref> Munya also created the character Johnny Oliver whom he describes as Jamie Oliver’s ‘Caribbean cousin’.<ref name="Eastern"/>

He created the character of racist newsreader Barty Crease after attending a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and seeing the media characterise it as violent.<ref name="Guardian"> Chanté Joseph, [https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/dec/08/munya-chawawa-instagrams-finest-satirist-unknown-p 'It's been a battle to express my personality': Munya Chawawa, Instagram's finest satirist] ''The Guardian'', Published: December 7, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

Munya Chawawa is signed to Atlantic Records as the parody rapper Unknown P.<ref name="NME"> Will Lavin, [https://www.nme.com/news/music/munya-chawawas-unknown-p-signs-label-deal-with-atlantic-records-2823352 Munya Chawawa’s Unknown P signs label deal with Atlantic Records], ''NME'', Published: November 23, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

Munya Chawawa is signed to Atlantic Records as the parody rapper Unknown P.<ref name="NME"> Will Lavin, [https://www.nme.com/news/music/munya-chawawas-unknown-p-signs-label-deal-with-atlantic-records-2823352 Munya Chawawa’s Unknown P signs label deal with Atlantic Records], ''NME'', Published: November 23, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

Munya attended Notre Dame High School in Norwich.<ref name="Eastern"> Georgina Taylor, [https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/norwich-comedian-munya-chawawa-nominated-for-mobo-award-6447222 Norwich comedian and presenter nominated for MOBO Award], ''Eastern Daily Press'', Published: November 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref> He holds a BSc Psychology from Sheffield University. Whilst at Sheffield he worked at Forge Radio and was a presenter for Forge TV which are the student radio and television stations of the University of Sheffield. With the help of the university, he presented on the red carpet at the BRITs 2014, became a music presenter for PopShack TV and 4Music. <ref name="Shef"> [https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/alumni/our-alumni/stories/munya-chawawa Where are They Now? Munya Chawawa], ''Sheffield University'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

He holds a BSc Psychology from Sheffield University. Whilst at Sheffield he worked at Forge Radio and was a presenter for Forge TV which are the student radio and television stations of the University of Sheffield. With the help of the university, he presented on the red carpet at the BRITs 2014, became a music presenter for PopShack TV and 4Music. <ref name="Shef"> [https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/alumni/our-alumni/stories/munya-chawawa Where are They Now? Munya Chawawa], ''Sheffield University'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

Munya Chawawa was born on 29 December, 1993.<ref name="Capital"> [https://www.capitalxtra.com/features/facts/munya-chawawa/ 8 facts you need to know about Munya Chawawa], ''Capital XTRA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref> He grew up in [[Zimbabwe]] before moving to Framingham Pigot, a small village in Norfolk, United Kingdom.<ref name="Face"> Jade Wickes, [https://theface.com/culture/munya-chawawa-comedy-instagram-lockdown Munya Chawawa: ​“I want to break the mould of being from a classically trained, elitist background”], ''The Face'', Published: June 26, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref> His family moved to the UK when he was 11 . Chawawa's mother is white and his father is black .<ref name="Guardian"/>

Munya Chawawa was born on 29 December, 1993.<ref name="Capital"> [https://www.capitalxtra.com/features/facts/munya-chawawa/ 8 facts you need to know about Munya Chawawa], ''Capital XTRA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref> He grew up in [[Zimbabwe]] before moving to a small village in Norfolk, United Kingdom.<ref name="Face"> Jade Wickes, [https://theface.com/culture/munya-chawawa-comedy-instagram-lockdown Munya Chawawa: ​“I want to break the mould of being from a classically trained, elitist background”], ''The Face'', Published: June 26, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref> His family moved to the UK when he was 11.<ref name="Guardian"/>

Munya Chawawa is a Zimbabwean born British comedian and satirist. He is known for portraying a number of characters including the posh drill rapper Unknown P.

Background

Munya Chawawa was born on 29 December, 1993.[1] He grew up in Zimbabwe before moving to Framingham Pigot, a small village in Norfolk, United Kingdom.[2] His family moved to the UK when he was 11. Chawawa's mother is white and his father is black.[3]

Education

Munya attended Notre Dame High School in Norwich.[4]He holds a BSc Psychology from Sheffield University. Whilst at Sheffield he worked at Forge Radio and was a presenter for Forge TV which are the student radio and television stations of the University of Sheffield. With the help of the university, he presented on the red carpet at the BRITs 2014, became a music presenter for PopShack TV and 4Music. [5]

Career

Munya shot to fame after filming his entire graduation day from his point of view, using Google Glass. He has worked with 4Music, Reprezent Radio and Buzzfeed.[5]

Munya Chawawa is signed to Atlantic Records as the parody rapper Unknown P.[6]

He created the character of racist newsreader Barty Crease after attending a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and seeing the media characterise it as violent.[3] Munya also created the character Johnny Oliver whom he describes as Jamie Oliver’s ‘Caribbean cousin’.[4]

In November 2020, he was announced as the host of the Edinburgh TV Awards which were held on November 18 that year.[7]

Discography

Singles

Piers Morgan

Awards

MOBO Award for Best media personality (2020)(nominated)

Videos

Unknown P - Piers Morgan





