Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Chipato"

In July 2018, Munyaradzi Chipato was elected to Ward 33 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1262 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 33 Zaka RDC with 1262 votes, beating Douglas Tadeous of MDC-Alliance with 354 votes and Jacob Tirivacho Machacha of ZIPP with 28 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

