Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Chishanu"

In July 2018, Munyaradzi Chishanu was elected to Ward 6 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1305 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mazowe RDC with 1305 votes, beating Levie Zinyoni of MDC Alliance with 400 votes and Saul Nyaunga, independent with 69 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]