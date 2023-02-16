He was taken to Mzilikazi Police Station and was released when the match against [[CAPS United Football Club]] had ended.<ref name="SEye"> Sukoluhle Mthethwa, [http://www.southerneye.co.zw/2014/05/06/bosso-keeper-arrested/ Bosso keeper arrested], ''Southern Eye'', Published: May 6, 2014, Retrieved: August 13, 2015</ref>

Munyaradzi Diya is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club.

He is a former player for Dynamos Football Club and Highlanders Football Club.

He was a Soccer Star of the Year finalist in 2013 and was Mbada Diamonds Cup Player and Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the same year.

Background

Munyaradzi Diya was born on 9 July 1985.[1] His older brother Tichaona Diya was goalkeepers' coach for Dynamos Football Club.[2]

Career

Diya played one CAF Champions League match at Dynamos Football Club against TP Mazembe in 2010 when all the keepers were injured and was voted man of the match though Dynamos lost 2-1.

He went on to join Zimbabwe Saints Football Club in 2011.[3] Diya then joined Highlanders Football Club in 2012.[2] In January 2015, he signed a two-year contract with How Mine Football Club.[4]

In November 2021, Diya joined Golden Eagles Football Club ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[5]

He joined the club alongside Chris Semakweri, Lloyd Majarira and centrebacks Dominic Mukandi and Raymond Uchena.

Clubs Played For

Dynamos Football Club (2010)

Zimbabwe Saints Football Club (2011)

Highlanders Football Club (2012-2014)

How Mine Football Club (2015)

Golden Eagles Football Club (2021-)

Controversy

In May 2014, Diya was arrested for rowdy behaviour following being denied entry into Barbourfields Stadium when he had failed to produce his identification particulars.

He was taken to Mzilikazi Police Station and was released when the match against CAPS United Football Club had ended.[6]

