Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi"

In July 2018, Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi was elected to Ward 19 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4867 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 19 Harare Municipality with 4867 votes, beating Tawanda Chidzidzi of Zanu PF with 1858 votes, Edgar Jaure, independent with 221 votes, Justine Ngwaru, independent with 188 votes, Chati Butao of BZA with 101 votes, Eunice Unnah Chinheya of CODE with 68 votes and Nyasha Chitukutuku of PRC with 41 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020