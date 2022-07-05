Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi God Knows Jonas"
Munyaradzi God Knows Jonas is an Ireland-based Zimbabwe-born rapper who claims to be 100% Zimbabwean and 100% Irish. He is nicknamed Munya or G.
Background
Munyaradzi God Knows Jonas was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Shannon via Sheffield with his family at the age of nine while his father worked for Shannon Aerospace. [1]
Personal Life
Music
References
- ↑ https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/music/2022/06/25/god-knows-jonas-im-100-irish-but-im-also-100-zimbabwean/ [God Knows Jonas: ‘I’m 100% Irish but I’m also 100% Zimbabwean’], The Irish Times, published: June 29, 2021, retrieved: July 5, 2022