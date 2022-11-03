Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Gwisai"

Following the expulsion of '''Munyaradzi Gwisai''' from the MDC, a by election was held '''29–30 March 2003'''. The result, [[Highfield]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Munyaradzi Gwisai''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer, socialist and former [[MDC]] senior member. He is also the country lead of the International Socialist Organization (Zimbabwe). Gwisai was a prominent member of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] at its formation until he was expelled in ''' 2002 ''' . ''' Gwisai ''' represented the party as MP for [[Highfield]] at the time of expulsion.

'''Munyaradzi Gwisai''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer, socialist and former [[MDC]] senior member. He is also the country lead of the International Socialist Organization (Zimbabwe). Gwisai was a prominent member of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] at its formation until he was expelled in 2002. Gwisai represented the party as MP for [[Highfield]] at the time of expulsion.

Munyaradzi Gwisai is a Zimbabwean lawyer, socialist and former MDC senior member. He is also the country lead of the International Socialist Organization (Zimbabwe). Gwisai was a prominent member of the Movement for Democratic Change at its formation until he was expelled in 2002. Gwisai represented the party as MP for Highfield at the time of expulsion.

Elections

Following the expulsion of Munyaradzi Gwisai from the MDC, a by election was held 29–30 March 2003. The result, Highfield returned to Parliament:

Arrest on charges of plotting to overthrow the government

In February 2011, Gwisai, his wife, and several other members of his organisation were arrested on charges of plotting to overthrow the government. Members of his organisation had been spied on by the CIO watching video footage of the Arab Spring at a meeting.

Attacking his former Party

Munyaradzi Gwisai attacked his former party saying that it has changed for the worse. He also attacked the party’s leadership saying that it was anti-working class. [1]

Gwisai said

I do not consider changes in the MDC as progressive… rather there is a regression from the MDC of 1999. That MDC was controlled and based on the working class. It fought against ESAP, neoliberalism and the IMF. Supported land redistribution to peasants. Today’s MDC is the opposite of all those things…controlled by a cabal of anti-working class middle classes led by a clique of neoliberal lawyers… zvikutu (puppies). (It’s) a clique loyal to American imperialism and that supports sanctions that affect the ordinary people the most; a clique that is likely to go into another GNU with the junta after elections to unleash a tsunami of austerity or ESAP 2 against workers, peasants, youths and the poor.

References