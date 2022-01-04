Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Hwengwere"
Munyaradzi "Munya" Hwengwere is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, media and publications relations executive. He is the founder of the Ray of Hope company which owns and operates Midlands regional radio station Ya FM. He is former ZBC chief executive officer (CEO). He was the General Manager of Buy Zimbabwe.