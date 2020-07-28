<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref >

'''Munyaradzi Kajese''', head of protocol under the Mugabe regime, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He received a loan of US$468,150.00.

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''Munyaradzi Kajese''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Retained Chief of Protocol appointment following the [[November 2017 Military Coup | military coup]]. <br/>

Retained Chief of Protocol appointment following the [[November 2017 Military Coup | military coup]]. <br/>

Munyaradzi Samuel Kajese is a Zimbabwean diplomat and former Chief of Protocol for Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. [1] He was also the Government's Chief of Protocol during late Robert Mugabe's presidency. He retained his position following the military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Following Mugabe's death in September 2019 Kajese coordinated funeral arrangements as well as negotiations to have Mugabe buried at the Heroes Acre.[2] The negotiations ultimately failed as Mugabe was eventually buried at his rural home in Zvimba.

In October 2019, Kajese retired from his Chief of Protocol after serving for 3 decades. He was replaced by Zimbabwe's then Ambassador to Geneva, Chitsaka Chipaziwa.

Personal Details

13 August 1949 - Born, Mutoko to Amon Kajese and Dorcus (Chiwara) Kajese.

25 January 1975 - Married Rosemary Kapfunde.

Three children - Farayi Tendayi, Vimbayi Dorothy Ruth and Mutsa Samuel.



Trivia

Ambassador Kajese's daughter, Vimbayi is married to Tawanda Sibanda, the only son of Misheck Sibanda, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.[3]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Former diplomat.

Retained Chief of Protocol appointment following the military coup.

September 2019 - coordinated Robert Mugabe funeral arrangements. October 2018 - Retired.



Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Munyaradzi Kajese was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Munyaradzi Kajese, head of protocol under the Mugabe regime, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He received a loan of US$468,150.00. [4]

Events

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made new government appointments in November 2019. The appointments, announced by Misheck Sibanda, were made in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 and were with immediate effect.

Chief of Protocol: Former ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, replacing Munyaradzi Kajese retired.

retired. President’s Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC): Raphael Faranisi (created post).

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation Aaron Nhepera, replaced Melusi Machiya.

Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Melusi Machiya.

Rudo Chitiga was moved to the OPC while awaiting reassignment, from Former Women’s Affairs Secretary.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: Zvinechimwe Churu, replacing George Magosvongwe (awaiting reassignment).

[5]







