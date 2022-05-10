He served as [[Affirmative Action Group]] (AAG) vice-president responsible for operations a position he was appointed to on 23 April 2021 .<ref name="H">Gibson Nyikadzino, [https://www.herald.co.zw/youth-league-aag-in-empowerment-initiative/ Youth League, AAG in empowerment initiative], ''The Herald'', Published: March 3, 2022 , Retrieved: May 10, 2022</ref><ref name="SM">[https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/chimombe-appointed-aag-president Chimombe appointed AAG president], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: april 25, 2021 , Retrieved: May 10, 2022</ref>

He served as [[Affirmative Action Group]] (AAG) vice-president responsible for operations.<ref name="H">Gibson Nyikadzino, [https://www.herald.co.zw/youth-league-aag-in-empowerment-initiative/ Youth League, AAG in empowerment initiative], ''The Herald'', Published: March 3, 2022, Retrieved: May 10, 2022</ref>

Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe is a Zimbabwean businessman and politician. He is a member of Zanu-PF and the founding vice president of the Economic Empowerment Group. In 2018, he was elected Seke Constituency Member of Parliament.

Background

As of May 2021, Munyaradzi Kashambe is married to Elizabeth.[1]

Career

He served as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) vice-president responsible for operations a position he was appointed to on 23 April 2021.[2][3]

Politics

Kashambe served as a Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial youth league executive. He was also Mashonaland East Secretary for Finance.[4]

In 2013, despite reports that he was blocked by Ray Kaukonde to pave way for Phinias Chihota, Munyaradzi Kashambe had failed to meet the criteria then as he was in Zanu-PF for less than the required five years in the district.

In 2018, despite winning the Zanu-PF primary elections to represent the party in Seke Constituency, there were reports that there were attempts to overturn the results in favour of Helga Mubaiwa. He was finally announced the winner on 9 May 2018, close to two weeks after the election took place.[5] Mubaiwa had filed a court application to bar Munyaradzi Kashambe from campaigning citing irregularities during the primary elections. She however withdrew her court case allowing Kashambe to campaign.[6]

Speaking during the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Settlement on 21 May 2019, Kashambe suggested that financially incapacitated citizens who were failing to pay water bills should relocate to the rural areas.

He is quoted as having said:

"I think instead of disconnecting water pipes and removing meters, those who are failing to pay water bills in cities should find somewhere to live or even to go to the rural areas, that is where they belong."

Munyaradzi Kashambe was responding to Hardlife Mudzingwa managing director for Community Water Alliance who had made submissions that the government has to differentiate those who are failing to pay water bills because of economic disadvantages and those who wantonly neglected payment.[7]

Robbery

About 10 suspected armed robbers stormed into Zanu PF Seke legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe’s plot in Nyabira on 11 May 2021, assaulting his wife and security guard before stealing bullets and US$15.

The suspects fired four shots into the air, and force-marched Kashambe’s wife, Elizabeth, into the house demanding money. The men then ransacked Kashambe’s bedroom and took away a mobile phone and US$15.

They also got away with bullets which were in a drawer. The matter was reported at Nyabira Police Station under RRB 4690851.[8]