Munyaradzi Mawadze

Munyaradzi Mawadze is the son of High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze. In March 2020, Mawadze was arrested and appeared in court with his two accomplices on accusations of murdering a cellphone dealer in Harare.

Murder Trial

Munyaradzi Mawadze claimed detectives poured hot tea on his private parts in a bid to compel him to admit he murdered Million Ncube by slitting his throat with a knife after robbing him of three iPhone Promax 11 cellphones.

Mawadze then aged 20 was jointly charged with Elvin Dongo Saungweme and Dellon David Balani on murder charges. His alleged accomplices Saungweme and Balani made the same claims.

The trio appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guriro, who remanded them in custody to April 14, 2020, and advised them to approach the High Court for bail application.[1]

Mawadze was granted $3 000 bail after spending over a month in custody. He was linked to the murder after forensic tests on the bloodstains on his clothes.

Granting Munyaradzi bail, Justice Webster Chinamora found no compelling reasons to treat the young man inversely from his accomplices that were granted bail.

Mawadze was also ordered to continue to reside at No 3169 Prospect, Waterfalls, Harare and not interfere with witnesses or investigation.

Further, Munyaradzi Mawadze was required to report three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Waterfalls Police Station, Harare, until the matter was finalised.[2]

Mental Illness

In August 2020, there were reports that Munyaradzi Mawadze was suffering from mental illness. The mental illness was linked to the rituals done by his alleged victim's family after burying him. A video circulated on social media showing Million Ncube’s family invoking his spirit to rise up and take vengeance on his killers.

One of Ncube's colleagues who sold phones at the post office confirmed that Munyaradzi Mawadze and his accomplices had lost their minds. However, some thought it is a ruse by the judge’s son, so as to delay the trial as he would be deemed unfit to stand trial.[3]

References



