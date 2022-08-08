The boy was very technical and had all the attributes one would look for when scrutinising a player. He was complete and I tell you, he was almost at the same level as Phillips.</blockquote >

[[Macauley Bonne|Macaulay Bonne]], [[David Moyo]] and [[Tendayi Darikwa]] were also part of the squad that played Morocco. Mbanje unfortunately a horrific injury that derailed his football career.<ref name="The Herald"> Tadious Manyepo [https://www.herald.co.zw/lets-spare-a-thought-for-mbanje/ Let’s spare a thought for Mbanje], Published: 18 October 2021, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref >

Mbanje was called for the Young warriors Under 23 friendly match against Morocco in November 2014 together with other international players like [[Marvelous Nakamba]] of Vitesse, [[Tatenda Mukuruva]] & [[Miles Bonne]].<ref>[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/young-warriors-squad-morocco-friendly-announced/ Young warriors squad for Morocco announced], '''Soccer24.co.zw''', Published: 11 November 2014, Retrieved: 15 November 2014</ref>

Munyaradzi Mbanje

Munyaradzi Mbanje was born on 1 September 1996 [1] in Harare’s high density surbub Mufakose [2] son to Chipo Masawi and Trymore Mbanje.

Mbanje played for Leeds United FC in England from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Whitletts Victoria, a Scottish football club where he made a single appearance for the juniors in the 2016/17 season.

Professional career

Mbanje was spotted playing for Aces Youth Academy in Harare by former Caps United player Phillip Zulu who is an FA accredited coach [4] He signed a professional contract with Leeds United as an academy on 26 April 2013. Since joining Leeds, Mbanje has proved his talents and has made an appearance for the Under 18 and Under 21 teams.[5]

International career

I scouted Munyaradzi Mbanje in 2011 and he signed for the academy as an Under-15, where he joined the likes of Lewis Cook [AFC Bournemouth], Kalvin Phillips [Manchester City] and others. I was working as a scout and development coach based at Thomas Danby Sports Centre. I strongly feel that Mbanje would have been playing in a big league. He was an exceptional talent playing with the likes of Phillips and others. Actually, in that academy, he was one of the best players and I can safely say he was bound to play in top leagues. The boy was very technical and had all the attributes one would look for when scrutinising a player. He was complete and I tell you, he was almost at the same level as Phillips.