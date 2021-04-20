Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Mutauri"

In July 2018, Munyaradzi Mutuara was elected to Ward 16 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 2061 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

