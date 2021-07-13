Munyaradzi Shoko is the leader of the pressure group Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association. In 2018, Shoko was arrested and charged for posting a statement on Facebook that Emmerson Mnangagwa's name was "generally associated with evil and devilish deeds."

Arrest

Shoko was arrested for allegedly insulting Emmerson Mnangagwa in a Facebook post. He posted statements on Facebook saying Mnangagwa's name was "generally associated with evil and devilish deeds.

On 22 August 2018, Munyaradzi Shoko was detained at Harare central police station and charged with criminal nuisance.

Shoko was also charged with public violence for allegedly taking part in protests by opposition supporters after July 30, 2018, elections. The police dropped the criminal nuisance and public violence charges against Shoko. [1]