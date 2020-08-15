Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Simbanai Matezwa"

In July 2018, Munyaradzi Simbanai Matezwa was elected to Ward 16 Bikita RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 992 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Bikita RDC with 992 votes, beating Godfrey Mutetwa of Zanu-PF with 978 votes and Thomas Mafanise of NPP with 180 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

