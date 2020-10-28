Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Terence Musonza"

In July 2018, Munyaradzi Terence Musonza was elected to Ward 1 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1331 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chegutu RDC with 1331 votes, beating Gamuchirayi Nzira of MDC-Alliance with 259 votes and Charles Mashigaidze of PRC with 67 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]