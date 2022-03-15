|description= Munyaradzi Zizhou is a Zimbabwean businessperson and politician. As a politician, Zizhou is a member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, he was the Zanu-PF candidate for Chivi South Constituency in the 26 March by-elections.

Munyaradzi Zizhou is a Zimbabwean businessperson and politician. As a politician, Zizhou is a member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, he was the Zanu-PF candidate for Chivi South Constituency in the 26 March by-elections.

Background

Munyaradzi Zizhou was born in 1988 in Mandava village, ward 22 under Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi district.[1]

Career

Politics

Zizhou said he joined politics at the age of 21 as Lundi Cell chairperson. He was later elected deputy secretary for transport for Chivi district. In 2019, Munyaradzi Zizhou was elected a provincial member where he became deputy secretary for economic affairs, a post he held until December 2021.

He first attempted to run for the Chivi South Constituency National Assembly seat in 2018 but failed because he could not qualify to enter into the primary election race as per Zanu PF party’s constitution.[1]