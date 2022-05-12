Difference between revisions of "Munyaradzi Zizhou"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Munyaradzi Zizhou''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessperson and politician. As a politician, Zizhou is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. In 2022, he
|+
'''Munyaradzi Zizhou''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessperson and politician. As a politician, Zizhou is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. In 2022, he the for ChiviSouth Constituency in the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)| 26 March by-elections]].
==Background==
==Background==
|−
|+
Munyaradzi Zizhouwas born in 1988in Mandava village, ward 22 under Chief Nemauzhe in Chividistrict. <ref name="TZ">Brighton Chiseva, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-meet-chivi-south-candidates/ BY-ELECTIONS- MEET CHIVI SOUTH CANDIDATES], ''TellZim'', Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>
|−
Munyaradzi Zizhou was born in 1988 in Mandava village, ward 22 under Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi district.<ref name="TZ">Brighton Chiseva, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-meet-chivi-south-candidates/ BY-ELECTIONS- MEET CHIVI SOUTH CANDIDATES], ''TellZim'', Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
===Politics===
===Politics===
|+
|−
|+
he the as .
|+
|+
In , Munyaradzi Zizhou, .
|−
==References==
==References==
|Line 24:
|Line 25:
|image_alt= Munyaradzi Zizhou Biography
|image_alt= Munyaradzi Zizhou Biography
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 09:46, 12 May 2022
Munyaradzi Zizhou is a Zimbabwean businessperson and politician. As a politician, Zizhou is a member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, he won the Parliament seat for Chivi South Constituency in the 26 March by-elections.
Background
Munyaradzi Zizhou was born in 1988 in Mandava village, ward 22 under Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi district. [1]
Career
Politics
Zizhou said he joined politics at the age of 21 as Lundi Cell chairperson. He was later elected Zanu PF deputy secretary for transport for Chivi district. In 2019, Munyaradzi Zizhou was elected a Zanu PF provincial member where he became deputy secretary for economic affairs, a post he held until December 2021.
He first tried to run for the Chivi South Constituency parliament seat in 2018 but failed because he could not qualify to enter into the primary election race as per Zanu PF party’s constitution. [1]
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Munyaradzi Zizhou of Zanu PF, won the Chivi South Constituency seat winning 6832 votes. Mhlolo Paul Thompson of CCC got 1414 votes, while Shadreck Mapope of MDC Alliance got 252, Faith Chuma of Patriotic Zimbabweans got 139 votes and 209 were spoilt votes. [2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Brighton Chiseva, BY-ELECTIONS- MEET CHIVI SOUTH CANDIDATES, TellZim, Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 15, 2022
- ↑ National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022