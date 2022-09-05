In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Chivi]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], '''Munyaradzi Zizhou''' of Zanu PF, won the [[Chivi]] South Constituency seat winning 6832 votes. [[ Paul Thompson Mhlolo| Mhlolo Paul Thompson]] of [[CCC]] got 1414 votes, while [[Shadreck Mapope]] of [[MDC Alliance]] got 252, [[Faith Chuma]] of [[Patriotic Zimbabweans]] got 139 votes and 209 were spoilt votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

He first tried to run for the [[Chivi]] South Constituency [[parliament]] seat in '''2018''' but failed because he could not qualify to enter into the primary election race as per Zanu PF party’s constitution. <ref name="TZ"/>

''' Zizhou ''' said he joined politics at the age of 21 as Lundi Cell chairperson. He was later elected Zanu PF deputy secretary for transport for [[ Chivi ]] district. In '''2019''', '''Munyaradzi Zizhou''' was elected a Zanu PF provincial member where he became deputy secretary for economic affairs, a post he held until '''December 2021'''.

''' Munyaradzi Zizhou ''' was born in '''1988''' in Mandava village, ward 22 under Chief Nemauzhe in [[Chivi]] district. <ref name="TZ">Brighton Chiseva, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-meet-chivi-south-candidates/ BY-ELECTIONS- MEET CHIVI SOUTH CANDIDATES], ''TellZim'', Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>

'''Munyaradzi Zizhou''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessperson and politician. As a politician, Zizhou is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. In '''2022''', he won the [[Parliament]] seat for [[Chivi]] South Constituency in the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)| 26 March by-elections]].

Personal Details

Service/Career

Politics

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Chivi South returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading