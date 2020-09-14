Murape Murape has been involved in some controversial encounters; the most popular was his training ground fight with his team-mate Rodrick Mutuma on 19 August 2014 over disagreements on accepting a $40 bonus award,<ref>Soccer24.co.zw, [http://www.soccer24.co.zw/mutuma-murape-suspended/ Mutuma & Murape suspended!], ''Soccer24.co.zw'', Published: 21 Aug 2014, Retrieved: 20 Sept 2014</ref> which had been offered by Dynamos to pay the players instead of a significant figure owed to the players. Him & his team-mate were suspended & where later pardoned by the club. Monya was also reported to have had a confrontation with the club chairman Kenny Mubaiwa over players petition to remove the club chairman.<ref>The Standard, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/08/17/keni-mubaiwa-murape-murape-clash/ Mubaiwa and Murape clash!], ''The standard'', Published: 17 Aug 2014, Retrieved: 20 Sept 2014</ref> Monya was also involved in a social media spat with the supporters of Dynamos after there was suggestion that he should retire because he had reached his “expiry date”,<ref>Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/07/04/go-home-fans-tell-murape/ Go home, Fans tell Murape.], ''NewsDay'', Published: 4 July 2014, Retrieved: 20 Sept 2014</ref> he retaliated by telling the supporters to go and report the issue to the police, an action he later denied.

Murape Murape has been appointed head coach of the newly established Real Betis football academy in Zimbabwe. Murape will closely work with a Spanish technical director who will be seconded to the academy next year. This is the first ever grassroots football development project in Africa by Real Betis and it was developed within the club’s strategic plan of looking to extend its brand and methodology throughout the world. Real Betis and the Real Betis Foundation are expected to start u signed between the Spanish La Liga side and local sports agency, Athletes Sphere Management.<ref name="herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/murape-murape-appointed-head-coach-for-real-betis-football-academy/], ''The Herald'', Published: 10 September, 2020, Retrieved: 14 September, 2020</ref>.

'''Murape Charles Murape''' is a retired professional footballer known mostly for playing for [[Dynamos Football Club ]] as a midfielder. He is the longest-serving Dynamos FC player in history; the former [[Churchill Boys High]] School student began his Dynamos career at the age of 14 and rose to become the Dynamos captain in 2008 a position he held until his retirement in 2015.

Background

Murape Charles Murape was born on 1 June 1980 in Harare. He attended Churchill Boys High School where he was inducted into the Dynamos Juniors/Reserves team in 1994.[1] The then Dynamos loyalist Murape, aka ‘Monya’, the highest level was when Dynamos reached the Champions League final in 1998 at which they succumbed to a defeat at the hands of ASEC Mimosa in a controversial encounter. He is well known for his repetitive name & surname more than his middle name Charles.

Family

Murape is married to Amanda who he has 5 children named Elroy (9), Primrose (10) and Faith (6) Etana & Ethan who are twins a girl & boy respectively (4), Murape Murape Junior .[2] Murape Murape also constitutional wedded Yvonne Kanongovere & later deserted her to his former wife Amanda who he has 4 kids with. Murape Murape & Yvonne have a child.[3]

Professional career

Murape Murape started his Dynamos playing career with the reserves team in 1994 [1] while in high school at Churchill Boys High. Having made his first appearance for Dynamos in 1997 when he also went on to win the league title. In 1998 he was part of the rare breed at Dynamos that reached the African champions league final, when he also played alongside Callisto Pasuwa. In 1998 Murape suffered a career-threatening knee injury that heavily affected the way he walks & runs.[1] Murape was voted the Soccer Star of the year in 2007 for the first time, the year he was instrumental in the run to win the league title. After seeing himself serve Dynamos for close to 10 years he found himself moving to play in Swaziland in 2009 to play for Mbabane Highlanders were he only played 2 matches, a decision he feels was his worst ever decision.[4] He made a return to Dynamos in 2009 as a free agent. Murape Murape went on to win four other titles with Dynamos under the guidance of Callisto Pasuwa from 2011 to 2014 when the managed 4 back to back titles. He would retire and went to coach the Dynamos junior teams and later involved with Heritage School Academy as their coach.

National Team Career

Murape Murape throughout his 20-year playing career he has never represented Zimbabwe as player.[1] He has been overlooked by all the national team coaches.

Trophies won

Premier Soccer League 1997, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014

Madison Cup - 1999, 2001. [1]

Mbada Diamonds Cup - 2011, 2012 [6]

Netone Charity Shield - 2011, 2012 [7]

TM Challenge Cup - 2014

Bob @ 90, @89, @87 - 2014, 2013, 2012

Independence Trophy/ Uhuru Cup - 2013, 2010, 2004. [9]

CBZ FA Cup - 2007

Coaching career

Murape was also said to have been put in charge of coaching Dembare juniors a development which was confirmed by the club officials. Team manager Richard Chihoro was quoted as having confirmed the appointment of Murape to the juniors. He was quoted as having said

There won’t be any changes to the technical team for now. Murape will be deployed to coach the junior teams alongside Herbet Maruva. We are still talking to him about it. That is our position as a technical team.[10]

Murape coached Dynamos as an assistant to Lloyd Mutasa in 2016 before being relieved of his duties at the start of the 2017 season after failing to meet the minimum requirements of coaches in the PSL which required every coaching staff to have at least a CAF A Coaching licence. Murape would bounce back as Assistant coach for Dynamos at the end of 2018 when Lloyd Mutasa was sacked for poor results a position he held until April 2019 when he was sacked together with head coach Lloyd Chigowe for poor results after losing 5 consecutive matches.

Murape Murape has been appointed head coach of the newly established Real Betis football academy in Zimbabwe. Murape will closely work with a Spanish technical director who will be seconded to the academy next year. This is the first ever grassroots football development project in Africa by Real Betis and it was developed within the club’s strategic plan of looking to extend its brand and methodology throughout the world. Real Betis and the Real Betis Foundation are expected to start u signed between the Spanish La Liga side and local sports agency, Athletes Sphere Management.[11].

Controversy

Murape Murape has been involved in some controversial encounters; the most popular was his training ground fight with his team-mate Rodrick Mutuma on 19 August 2014 over disagreements on accepting a $40 bonus award,[12] which had been offered by Dynamos to pay the players instead of a significant figure owed to the players. Him & his team-mate were suspended & where later pardoned by the club. Monya was also reported to have had a confrontation with the club chairman Kenny Mubaiwa over players petition to remove the club chairman.[13] Monya was also involved in a social media spat with the supporters of Dynamos after there was suggestion that he should retire because he had reached his “expiry date”,[14] he retaliated by telling the supporters to go and report the issue to the police, an action he later denied.

Picture Gallery

Murape C Murape

Murape Murape at a packed Rufaro Stadium

Murape Murape hoisting a trophy





