Difference between revisions of "Murehwa Ritual Murder"

Background

A seven-year-old Murehwa boy, Tapiwa Makore disappeared on Thursday 17 September 2020, only for his torso to be dragged by dogs into a village compound the following morning. When he disappeared, Tapiwa was putting on maroon trousers and a white round-neck jersey with blue stripes. His shoes were found near the garden but the clothes were not recovered.[1]

The boy had been sent by his parents to look after the garden on the morning of September 17. When his parents went to the garden later to do some watering, they found that their son was missing. They proceeded to ask other children who were also looking after their gardens nearby on the whereabouts of their son. They were told Tapiwa Junior had been seen swimming in a nearby pond. The boy’s parents went to the pond but could not find him.

Tapiwa's parents then alerted other villagers who conducted a search for the young boy until midnight, but they could not find him.

A day after Tapiwa was reported missing, a neighbour Mr Summer Murwira woke up and discovered his dog and its puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.

He then alerted the boy’s parents and a report was made to the police. The body had its head, neck, both legs, and arms hacked off.[2]

Investigations

Investigating officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police first collected the corpse before returning to conduct a search. Upon their return, they instructed everyone in the village to stand with his wife.

The women were instructed to gather in one location as the men carried a search of each household.

Bloodstained trousers were found in Tafadzwa Shamba’s room. Tafadzwa was staying with Tapiwa Makore Senior as his herd boy.

When initially questioned separately, Tapiwa Senior said that the blood on his herd boy's clothes was that of a chicken that he had asked him to kill for their meal.

When the herd boy was questioned he said to have said he had slept with a virgin the previous day. When the named girl was asked, she refused having slept with him.[3]

Arrests

The herd boy Tafadzwa Shamba was arrested. The young boy's uncle and namesake Tapiwa Senior was arrested after being implicated by his herd boy. [4]

Surprisingly, Tapiwa Senior had put a lot of effort in the initial search for the boy once he had been declared missing. He led the search party and those who were part of the search party said he was a pillar of strength to his young brother and constantly assured him that they would find the boy alive.[5]

Confession

Burial