Murewa is a town located in Mashonaland East Province.

Administration

Murewa is home to about 8,559 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

According to a 2015 Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) report, Murewa District had a poverty prevalence rate of 71.6%. The highest poverty prevalence rate was in Ward 19, (77.2%) while the lowest poverty prevalence was in Ward 29, (48.0%). Ward 29 is in the Macheke area where there are significant farming activities as well as a business centre.[1] Nationally, Murewa is divided into Murewa North and Murewa South constituencies.

The local government is Murewa RDC.

District

The district of Murewa stretches from Mt. Hanwa (10 km north of Macheke) in the south up to Uzumba in the north, Nyadire River North East and Nyaguvi South East of Murewa. It is dominated by traditional African agriculture of the Shona people.

Only the southern quarter of the area is covered with commercial farms, founded by European settlers. In that area, there are three hilltop fortresses belonging to the Murewa (Moyo) people, built in the later phase of ancient Monomotapa State under the Chieftainship family on Murewa, after 1500 AD.

Economic Structure

Murewa district is an agro-based economy with a lot of subsistence farmers who specialise in Vegetable and maize farming. The district is also famous for Mango production.

Murewa Arts and Culture centre

The Murewa Culture Centre was founded in 1984. It was established with the thrust of becoming an exemplary of self-sustaining arts and culture center. The center contributes to community development by creating employment in aspects such as skills empowerment in cultural industries.

People around the center benefit from the organization through their involvement in areas such as visual arts, batik, screen printing, tie and dye, crafts making, performing arts, traditional dances, garment making and textile design among others.

The center also thrives to build the capacity of arts and cultural industries such that the industry can become a competitive sector which significantly contribute towards the GDP and reduce unemployment.

Mbende Jerusarema dance

The Mbende Jerusarema Dance is a popular dance style practised in the Murewa and Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe districts. The dance is characterized by acrobatic and sensual movements by women and men, driven by a polyrhythmic drummer accompanied by men playing woodblock clappers and by women handclapping, yodelling and blowing whistles. Unlike other drum-based East African dance styles, the MbendeJerusarema does not rely on intricate foot stamping or a large number of drummers. Instead, the music is performed by one master drummer, and no songs or lyrics are involved. In the course of the dance, men often crouch while jerking both arms and vigorously kicking the ground with the right leg in imitation of a burrowing mole. The dance’s curious name reveals much about its vicissitudes over the centuries. Before colonial rule, this ancient fertility dance was called Mbende, the Shona word for “mole”, which was regarded as a symbol of fertility, sexuality and family. Under the influence of Christian missionaries, who strongly disapproved of this sexually explicit dance, the dance’s name was changed to Jerusarema, deriving from the Shona adaptation of the name of the city of Jerusalem, to endow it with a religious connotation. Both names are commonly used today. In spite of its condemnation by the missionaries, the dance remained popular and became a source of pride and identity in the struggle against colonial rule. The dance is changing its character and meaning as its enactment as an exotic animation for tourist audiences becomes more widespread. It is also increasingly used at political party rallies, where it is removed from all its original intentions. The mitumba drum, rattles and whistles, which used to accompany the dance, have successively been replaced by instruments of poor quality, contributing to the loss of the uniqueness of the Mbende music.

Schools in Murewa District

Hospitals in Murewa

BETA HOUSE ST PAUL'S MISSION, Zimbabwe, Murewa,+263 78 2050

CHIKARI (MANDISHONA) SURGERY & MATERNITY HOME , Zimbabwe, Murewa,+263 78 2047QUICK DETAILS

ST PAUL'S MISSION HOSPITAL,Zimbabwe, Murewa , +263 78 2053





















References