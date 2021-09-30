Difference between revisions of "Murewa High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Murewa High School :66.92% Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Murewa High School
|+
Murewa High School[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
|−
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
|+
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 23:
|Line 25:
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|−
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked
|+
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Schoolat 68th, with a 66.92% pass rate.
|−
Staff,
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
|Line 47:
|Line 48:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|Line 54:
|Line 55:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Revision as of 08:32, 30 September 2021
Murewa High School is in Nyamburi Village, Murehwa district, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It is run by the Methodist Church.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Nyamburi Village, Murehwa district.
Telephone: (065) 2122003
Cell:
Email: murewahigh662@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MurewaHighSchoolOfficial/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Murewa High School is a mixed boarding school that is in Murehwa. It is a mission school run by the Methodist Church.
The school has a number of projects including a piggery with over 50 pigs, a garden that produces cabbages, peas, tomatoes, onions and green pepper.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Murewa High School at 68th, with a 66.92% pass rate.
Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template