Revision as of 08:36, 30 September 2021
Murewa High School is in Nyamburi Village, Murewa district, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It is run by the Methodist Church.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Nyamburi Village, Murewa district.
Telephone: (065) 2122003
Cell:
Email: murewahigh662@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MurewaHighSchoolOfficial/
History
Murewa High School is a mixed boarding school that is in Murehwa. It is a mission school run by the Methodist Church.
The school has a number of projects including a piggery with over 50 pigs, a garden that produces cabbages, peas, tomatoes, onions and green pepper.
