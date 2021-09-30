The school has a number of projects including a piggery with over 50 pigs, a garden that produces cabbages, peas, tomatoes, onions and green pepper.

'''Murewa High School''' is a mixed boarding school that is in [[Murehwa]]. It is a mission school run by the [[ Methodist ]] Church.

'''Murewa High School''' is in Nyamburi Village, Murewa district. It is run by the [[Methodist]] Church.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Nyamburi Village, Murewa district.

Telephone: (065) 2122003

Cell:

Email: murewahigh662@gmail.com

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MurewaHighSchoolOfficial/



History

Murewa High School is a mixed boarding school that is in Murehwa. It is a mission school run by the Methodist Church.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Murewa High School at 68th, with a 66.92% pass rate.

Events

Associations

Other information