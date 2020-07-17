Difference between revisions of "Murindagomo - The Legend of the Magical Pot"

The film features Mapfumo Katsaya as King Tembo, Nyarai Chidzero as Nakai, Tawanda Marere as Mapako, Richman Kaseke as Mahwekwa, Sylvia Mavezere as Zena and Robert Chiyama.

Murindagomo: Legend of The Magical Pot is a 2020 film by Guruuswa Film Company shot on location at PasiChigare in Domboshava.

Murindagomo: Legend of The Magical Pot is a 2020 film by Guruuswa Film Company shot on location at PasiChigare in Domboshava. The film chronicles the journey of Nhamo Mubaiwa (Kudzai Kizito Madangwa) an underdog chosen by the gods to deliver his village from the great threat of extinction due to misfortunes caused by the disappearance of a mystical pot, sacred and endeared to the Tembo clan.

In Nhamo’s corner stood Old Wiz Mahwekwa and to some extent, Nakai – the most beautiful thing to happen to Nhamo, the son of Mubaiwa. At the same time, Nakai is the bone of contention as Mapako feels he deserves her adoration than anyone else. The film features Mapfumo Katsaya as King Tembo, Nyarai Chidzero as Nakai, Tawanda Marere as Mapako, Richman Kaseke as Mahwekwa, Sylvia Mavezere as Zena and Robert Chiyama.

Murindagomo Cast

Technical Team

Name Technical Role Brian Kugara Writer, Director & Producer Richard Tentone Production Manager Elias M. Muonde Director Ashley Pondai Savanhu Editor Nandi Costume Design Marshall Takadiwa Director of Photography Nandi Costume Design Mathias Jack VFX Vernon Sound Engineer

The film was written and directed by South African based Brian Kugara and Elias Muonde, a writer, poet and upcoming director.

