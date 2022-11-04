Following the resignation of [[Mike Auret]] due to ill health, on '''27 February 2003''', a by election was held '''30–31 August 2003'''. The result, [[Harare]] Central returned to [[Parliament]]:

During the [[Government of National Unity]] (GNU) he was the Media, Information and Publicity Deputy Minister.<ref name="Herald"> Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/minister-faces-eviction-over-rent-arrears/ Minister faces eviction over rent arrears], ''Herald'', published: May 21, 2013, retrieved: April 6, 2017</ref> He is the current member of parliament for Harare Central Constituency having been elected in 2013.

During the [[Government of National Unity]] (GNU) he was the Media, Information and Publicity Deputy Minister.<ref name="Herald"> Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/minister-faces-eviction-over-rent-arrears/ Minister faces eviction over rent arrears], ''Herald'', published: May 21, 2013, retrieved: April 6, 2017</ref> He is the current member of parliament for Harare Central Constituency having been elected in 2013.

Murisi Zwizwai is a Zimbabwean politician, formerly MDC-T, 2022 CCC He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Harare Central Constituency and again in 2022.

Background

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

During the Government of National Unity (GNU) he was the Media, Information and Publicity Deputy Minister.[1] He is the current member of parliament for Harare Central Constituency having been elected in 2013.

Following the resignation of Mike Auret due to ill health, on 27 February 2003, a by election was held 30–31 August 2003. The result, Harare Central returned to Parliament:

Murisi Zwizwai of MDC with 2 707 votes,

of MDC with 2 707 votes, Wilson Nhara of Zanu PF with 1 304 votes.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Harare Central returned to Parliament:

Murisi Zwizwai of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 3 332 votes,

of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 3 332 votes, Loice Magweba of Zanu-PF with 1 375 votes,

Linda Masarira of LEAD with 20 votes,

Marara Norest Chiureki of MDC Alliance with 65 votes,

Rukanda Henry Gwinyai of MAAT Zimbabwe with 3 votes.

Events

Failure to pay rentals

Zwizwai reportedly failed to pay US$750 monthly rentals from March 2012 to May 2013 accumulating US$10 623 in arrears. As part of the agreement between the managers of House Number 5 Collin Avenue in Borrowdale, Guest & Tanner Real Estate, and Zwizwai, he was supposed to pay all the council rates and electricity charges. He allegedly failed to pay the utility bills and the Zesa electricity bills accumulating a debt of US$5 212,93. He has also failed to pay US$3 482,70 to the Harare City Council.

In the summons filed at the High Court in May 2013, Guest & Tanner Real Estate argued that Zwizwai breached the lease agreement and that he should be evicted from the property. The property manager wanted Zwizwai to pay US$19 318.63. Despite demand, it is alleged that he failed or refused to settle the US$19 318.63 debt or vacate the property which prompted Guest & Tanner to seek the intervention of the courts of law through filing of summons. [1]

Further Reading



