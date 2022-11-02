Difference between revisions of "Muromo Farm Rock Art"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Muromo Farm''' is an isolated '''Rock Art''' spot, 50km SW of Mutare, near the Mutare-Burchenough Bridge Highway. There is one major painting showing a maze l...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Muromo Farm''' is an isolated '''Rock Art''' spot, 50km SW of [[Mutare]], near the [[Mutare]]-[[
|+
'''Muromo Farm''' is an isolated '''Rock Art''' spot, 50km SW of [[Mutare]], near the [[Mutare]]-[[Bridge]] Highway.
There is one major painting showing a maze like drawing. It is one of the most complicated paintings in [[Zimbabwe]].
There is one major painting showing a maze like drawing. It is one of the most complicated paintings in [[Zimbabwe]].
Latest revision as of 10:57, 2 November 2022
Muromo Farm is an isolated Rock Art spot, 50km SW of Mutare, near the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge Highway.
There is one major painting showing a maze like drawing. It is one of the most complicated paintings in Zimbabwe.