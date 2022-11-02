Difference between revisions of "Muromo Farm Rock Art"

Pindula

Muromo Farm is an isolated Rock Art spot, 50km SW of Mutare, near the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge Highway.

There is one major painting showing a maze like drawing. It is one of the most complicated paintings in Zimbabwe.

