Difference between revisions of "Muromo Farm Rock Art"

'''Muromo Farm''' is an isolated '''Rock Art''' spot, 50km SW of [[Mutare]], near the [[Mutare]]-[[ Burchenough Bridge]] Highway.

There is one major painting showing a maze like drawing. It is one of the most complicated paintings in [[Zimbabwe]].