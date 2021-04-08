Difference between revisions of "Musa Makweza"

In July 2018, Musa Makweza was elected to Ward 19 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3484 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3484 votes, beating Daniel Makaripe of Zanu PF with 1219 votes, Douglas Pikirai, independent with 95 votes, Nyikadzino Peter M Besa of BZA with 71 votes, Beaulah Mtukudzi of PRC with 59 votes, Maxwell Mushore of ZIPP with 26 votes, and Nyasha Vare of UDA with 12 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

