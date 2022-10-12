Difference between revisions of "Musa Makweza"

On '''12 October 2022''', Minister of [[Local Government and Public Works]] [[July Moyo]] suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, [[Lovemore Maiko]], '''Musa Makweza''', [[Kudakwashe Johns]], [[Chengetai Nyagondo]], [[Richard Chamutsa]], and [[Peter Matiringe]]. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. <ref name=" Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/12/local-government-minister-moyo-suspends-6-ccc-councillors-in-chitungwiza/ Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza], Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022''</ref>

In July 2018, Musa Makweza was elected to Ward 19 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3484 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3484 votes, beating Daniel Makaripe of Zanu PF with 1219 votes, Douglas Pikirai, independent with 95 votes, Nyikadzino Peter M Besa of BZA with 71 votes, Beaulah Mtukudzi of PRC with 59 votes, Maxwell Mushore of ZIPP with 26 votes, and Nyasha Vare of UDA with 12 votes. [1]

Events

On 12 October 2022, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, Lovemore Maiko, Musa Makweza, Kudakwashe Johns, Chengetai Nyagondo, Richard Chamutsa, and Peter Matiringe. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. [2]

Further Reading

[3]